DraftKings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) on Thursday reported a loss of $77.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $874.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $762.2 million.

