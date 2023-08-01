Dorman Products: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) on Tuesday reported profit of $32.8 million in…

COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) on Tuesday reported profit of $32.8 million in its second quarter.

The Colmar, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The distributor of parts to automotive retailers posted revenue of $480.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $498.1 million.

Dorman Products expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.95 billion to $2 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DORM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DORM

