Dorian LPG: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 2, 2023, 6:20 AM

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $51.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.21 per share.

The liquified petroleum gas shipping company posted revenue of $111.6 million in the period.

