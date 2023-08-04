Dominion Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $599…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $599 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, were 53 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $3.79 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.67 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Dominion Energy expects its per-share earnings to range from 72 cents to 87 cents. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.08.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on D at https://www.zacks.com/ap/D

