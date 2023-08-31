Dollar General: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $468.8…

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $468.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $2.13.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 23 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.49 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $9.8 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Twenty-two analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.93 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.