Dole: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 17, 2023, 6:09 AM

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Dole PLC (DOLE) on Thursday reported net income of $42.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The fresh fruit and vegetable company posted revenue of $2.14 billion in the period.

