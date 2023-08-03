Dolby Laboratories: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $16.4…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $16.4 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The creator and licensor of audio, video and voice technologies posted revenue of $298.4 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $300.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Dolby Laboratories expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 60 cents. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.19.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $275 million to $305 million for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $367.4 million.

Dolby Laboratories expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLB

