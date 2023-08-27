Does Google Flights Really Save You Money?

Flying to and from your destination can be an expensive process. No one wants to pay more than is necessary,…

Flying to and from your destination can be an expensive process. No one wants to pay more than is necessary, but identifying the best deal can be a challenging and confusing process.

In addition, prices rise and fall quickly and unpredictably. According to U.S. Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics 2023 data, after outpacing inflation, airline ticket prices were down by 18.6% in July, over a 12-month period.

For this reason, Google Flights has become a popular go-to for those who want to get away by air. With an incredibly powerful search engine at its disposal, this system can be your ticket to the cheapest flights with the least amount of legwork. Here’s what you need to know.

How Google Flights Works

Google Flights scours flight inventory for both domestic and international airlines, from the largest airlines in the world to smaller, regional carriers.

There is one major exception, however. Southwest Airlines is not included in Google Flights because it doesn’t have a partnership with Google. If you are looking for flights on this low-cost airline, you won’t see the fares here, so check that company’s website separately.

“In nerdy terms, Google Flights is a metasearch engine,” says Kyle Potter, editor in chief of Thrifty Traveler, a travel and flight deal website. “In layman’s terms, it’s a search engine of search engines, pulling in airfare data from dozens, if not hundreds, of different sites.”

As a Google Flights user, you will be able to plug in your departure city and desired destination for specific dates straight into Google’s browser. You will also have the option to select certain filters that will affect the price, including:

— Number of stops.

— Desired airlines.

— Carry-on and checked bags.

— Price range.

— Departure and arrival times.

— Connecting airports with layovers.

— Airline class, such as economy, premium economy, business and first class tickets.

“There’s a two-month calendar with the cheapest dates highlighted in green, plus pop-up alerts if shifting your flights by a day or two will save you even more,” Potter says. “Google lets you set price alerts to get emails when prices change significantly — the perfect heads-up when it’s time to book if prices drop or to rebook to save even more.”

Such features make Google Flights appealing to occasional travelers as well as frequent fliers.

“I like Google Flights because I can do a calendar search for flights in real time,” says Anthony Berklich, travel advisor and founder of Inspired Citizen, a luxury travel and lifestyle platform.

“If you have flexibility you have a nice overview of what the month looks like and get a good idea on how much flights will cost. You can also plug in a region, like South America. For example, maybe I wanted to go to Peru, but it will show that flights to Ecuador are cheaper for when I want to go. It makes it easy to make a decision on where to go based on price,” he says.

Google Flights vs. Online Travel Agencies

As with similar flight search engines, such as Hopper and Skyscanner, Google Flights presents you with a wide span of available flights based on the parameters you provide. Once you have selected the flight you want, you will be routed to the airline’s website to complete your booking.

This is a significant difference between Google Flights and an online travel agency (OTA) such as Travelocity, Expedia or Orbitz. With these companies you will make the arrangements through their third-party service.

With an OTA, there is potential for a lower fare when that company has a partnership or special arrangement with an airline. For this reason it can be worthwhile to check those sites as well. Compare the fare that you see on Google Flights to the one advertised on the OTA. If the fare for the same or similar flight is less, the savings can be compelling.

However, although it’s possible to find cheaper flights on OTAs, Potter offers a warning: “Those extra few bucks come at a cost,” he says. “You’re introducing a middleman into your reservation. If something goes wrong, you need to contact whichever site you booked with — and some have atrocious customer service — which then needs to contact the airline.”

Google Flights vs. Credit Card Travel Portals

Another way to secure low fares on flights is to go through your credit card company’s portal, such as Capital One Travel, Chase Ultimate Rewards or American Express Travel, if you have a travel credit card.

You may still want to check Google Flights before that, though. Find the flight you want with the search engine, then go back to the credit card travel portal and compare prices.

“With a handful of exceptions, the pricing you see via Google Flights will be exactly what you’ll find through the likes of Chase or Amex,” Potter says.

When booking through the portal, you can redeem any rewards you’ve accumulated to pay for the flight, or use your credit card to purchase it and earn rewards.

Is Google Flights Worth Checking?

When seeking the lowest prices on airfare, even a cursory Google Flights review is wise. It’s free, fast and easy. You can use your smartphone to keep abreast of price fluctuations by just opening your browser and searching Google.

“I use Google Flights all the time, so my tip is to constantly clear your browser’s cookies and use different devices to search,” Berklich says.

“They use algorithms to bump up specific flights that may be more expensive. It pays to be very well researched and well versed in what’s out there. Everyone is looking to make money off you, so constantly search for the lowest fare so you can make an informed decision,” he adds.

Potter is especially enthusiastic: “101 times out of 100, travelers should be using Google Flights,” he says. “We’ve been preaching Google Flights for years and it feels like it’s really starting to catch on as people around the world get back to their normal travels and then some. No other site is nearly as powerful for helping you find the best deal on a trip.”

