DMC Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $13.7 million.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $188.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, DMC Global said it expects revenue in the range of $178 million to $188 million.

DMC Global shares have decreased roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.55, a drop of 23% in the last 12 months.

