DLocal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — DLocal Ltd. (DLO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $44.8 million.

The company said it had profit of 15 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The online payment company posted revenue of $161.1 million in the period.

