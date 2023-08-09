Disney: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $460…

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $460 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Burbank, California-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.03 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The entertainment company posted revenue of $22.33 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.44 billion.

