Dish: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Dish Network Corp. (DISH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $200.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 31 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The satellite television provider posted revenue of $3.91 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.92 billion.

