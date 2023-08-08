Diodes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Diodes Inc. (DIOD) on Tuesday reported profit of $82 million in its…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Diodes Inc. (DIOD) on Tuesday reported profit of $82 million in its second quarter.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.77 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.59 per share.

The semiconductor components maker posted revenue of $467.2 million in the period.

