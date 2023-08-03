Dine Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $18.2…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $18.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pasadena, California-based company said it had profit of $1.16. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.82 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP restaurants posted revenue of $208.4 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $210.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DIN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.