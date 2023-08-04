DigitalBridge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) on Friday reported a loss of…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) on Friday reported a loss of $8.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The provider of asset management services to NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. posted revenue of $424.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $315.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DBRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DBRG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.