Digital Turbine: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) on Tuesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $8.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The mobile software company posted revenue of $146.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $143.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Digital Turbine expects its per-share earnings to range from 13 cents to 15 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $141 million to $149 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Digital Turbine shares have dropped 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $10.13, a decline of 57% in the last 12 months.

