Digi International: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — Digi International Inc. (DGII) on Thursday reported earnings of $6.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Hopkins, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The provider of communication adapters posted revenue of $112.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Digi International expects its per-share earnings to range from 46 cents to 49 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $108 million to $112 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DGII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DGII

