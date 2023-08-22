Dick’s: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of…

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $244.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.82.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.76 per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $3.22 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

Dick’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.50 to $12.30 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DKS

