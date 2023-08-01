Diana Shipping: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Diana Shipping inc. (DSX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $10.4 million in…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Diana Shipping inc. (DSX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $10.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 10 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $67.4 million in the period.

