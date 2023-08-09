DHT Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $57.1 million in…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $57.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 35 cents.

The independent oil tanker company posted revenue of $153 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $112.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DHT

