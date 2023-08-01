Devon Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $690…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $690 million.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.18 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The oil and gas exploration company posted revenue of $3.45 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.81 billion.

