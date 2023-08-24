Destination XL: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) on Thursday reported net income of $11.6…

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) on Thursday reported net income of $11.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 23 cents per share.

The retailer of big and tall apparel posted revenue of $140 million in the period.

Destination XL expects full-year earnings in the range of 51 cents to 59 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $535 million to $545 million.

