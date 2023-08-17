Despegar.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) on Thursday reported net income of $28…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) on Thursday reported net income of $28 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 7 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $165.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $160.5 million.

Despegar.com expects full-year revenue in the range of $640 million to $700 million.

