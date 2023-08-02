Dentsply: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dentsply International Inc. (XRAY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $86 million.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dentsply International Inc. (XRAY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $86 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The dental products manufacturer posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $992.2 million.

Dentsply expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.92 to $2.02 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.98 billion to $4.02 billion.

