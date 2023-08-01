Denny’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Denny’s Corp. (DENN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $8.5 million. On…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Denny’s Corp. (DENN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $8.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Spartanburg, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 14 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $116.9 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DENN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DENN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.