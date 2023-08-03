Denbury: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Denbury Inc. (DEN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $67.3 million. On…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Denbury Inc. (DEN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $67.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.25. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.06 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $329 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $349.5 million.

