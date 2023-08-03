Deluxe: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Deluxe Corp. (DLX) on Thursday reported net income of $16.4 million in its second…

Listen now to WTOP News

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Deluxe Corp. (DLX) on Thursday reported net income of $16.4 million in its second quarter.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 93 cents per share.

The payments and data company posted revenue of $571.7 million in the period.

Deluxe expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.18 billion to $2.22 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.