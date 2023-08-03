Live Radio
Delta Apparel: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 3, 2023, 4:58 PM

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The maker of branded and private-label apparel posted revenue of $106.3 million in the period.

