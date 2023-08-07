Delek US Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) on Monday reported a loss of $8.3…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) on Monday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $1 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The refinery operator posted revenue of $4.2 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.6 billion.

