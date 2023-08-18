Deere: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Deere & Co. (DE) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2.98…

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Deere & Co. (DE) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2.98 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Moline, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $10.20.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.14 per share.

The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $15.8 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.28 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.23 billion.

