DaVita HealthCare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $178.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of $1.91. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.08 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The kidney dialysis provider posted revenue of $3 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.94 billion.

DaVita HealthCare expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $7.80 per share.

