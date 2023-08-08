Datadog: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Datadog Inc. (DDOG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Datadog Inc. (DDOG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The data analytics and cloud monitoring company posted revenue of $509.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $500.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Datadog expects its per-share earnings to range from 33 cents to 35 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $521 million to $525 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Datadog expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.30 to $1.34 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion.

