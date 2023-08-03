Live Radio
Daseke: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 3, 2023, 6:44 AM

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — Daseke, Inc. (DSKE) on Thursday reported net income of $5.7 million in its second quarter.

The Addison, Texas-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $407.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DSKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DSKE

