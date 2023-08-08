Darling: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $252.4…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $252.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.55.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The producer of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bionutrients posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.85 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.