Daqo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) on Thursday reported earnings of $103.7 million in its…

Listen now to WTOP News

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) on Thursday reported earnings of $103.7 million in its second quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had profit of $1.34 per share.

The solar panel parts maker posted revenue of $636.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DQ

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.