Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Daily Journal: Fiscal Q3…

Daily Journal: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 14, 2023, 5:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Daily Journal Corp. (DJCO) on Monday reported profit of $677,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 49 cents.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $17.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DJCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DJCO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up