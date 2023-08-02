CVS Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS Health Corporation (CVS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.9 billion.…

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS Health Corporation (CVS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.9 billion.

The Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.21 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.12 per share.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager posted revenue of $88.92 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $86.74 billion.

CVS Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.50 to $8.70 per share.

