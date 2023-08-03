Curo Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Curo Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) on Thursday reported a loss of $59.3 million in…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Curo Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) on Thursday reported a loss of $59.3 million in its second quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.45 per share.

The consumer finance company posted revenue of $209.2 million in the period.

