CSG Systems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $14…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $14 million.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 80 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The provider of support services for the communications industry posted revenue of $286.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $265.2 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $275.1 million.

CSG Systems expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.42 to $3.58 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSGS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.