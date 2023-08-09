CS Disco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CS Disco Inc. (LAW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.9 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CS Disco Inc. (LAW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.9 million in its second quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The legal technology company posted revenue of $34.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, CS Disco said it expects revenue in the range of $33 million to $35 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $135 million to $145 million.

