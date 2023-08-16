Crown Crafts: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GONZALES, La. (AP) — GONZALES, La. (AP) — Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) on Wednesday reported net income of $366,000 in…

GONZALES, La. (AP) — GONZALES, La. (AP) — Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) on Wednesday reported net income of $366,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Gonzales, Louisiana-based company said it had profit of 4 cents.

The maker of children’s products posted revenue of $17.1 million in the period.

