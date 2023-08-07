CrossAmerica: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $13.9…

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $13.9 million.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share.

The wholesale fuels distributor posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period.

CrossAmerica shares have decreased 3.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $19.13, a decline of roughly 5% in the last 12 months.

