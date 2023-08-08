Cronos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.4 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.4 million in its second quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The cannabis company posted revenue of $19 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.7 million.

