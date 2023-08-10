Crexendo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Crexendo, Inc. (CXDO) on Thursday reported a loss of $545,000 in its…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Crexendo, Inc. (CXDO) on Thursday reported a loss of $545,000 in its second quarter.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $12.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXDO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXDO

