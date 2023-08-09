Crescent Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $5.2 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $5.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $492.3 million in the period.

