Credit Acceptance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $22.2 million.

The Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.69 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.44 per share.

The auto financing company posted revenue of $477.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $462.7 million.

Credit Acceptance shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $553.49, a decline of almost 5% in the last 12 months.

