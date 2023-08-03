Crawford & Company B: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) on Thursday reported earnings of…

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) on Thursday reported earnings of $8.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Peachtree Corners, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $333.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $320.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRD.B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRD.B

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.