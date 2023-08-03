CRA: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — CRA International Inc. (CRAI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.5 million. On a…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — CRA International Inc. (CRAI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.42 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The consulting firm posted revenue of $162 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $156.8 million.

