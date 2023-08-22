Live Radio
Coty: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 22, 2023, 10:51 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Coty Inc. (COTY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $32.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 1 cent per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The beauty products company posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.32 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $508.2 million, or 57 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.55 billion.

Coty expects full-year earnings in the range of 44 cents to 47 cents per share.

