Corvus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) — BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) — Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.5 million…

BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) — BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) — Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlingame, California-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRVS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRVS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.